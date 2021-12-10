Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags
Despite being a loved personality for her strong will and independence in the fifth season of reality show Uthando Nes'thembu, fourth wife Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku has tweeps sounding the alarm bells.
The latest episode of the popular polygamy show saw MaNgwabe land on the Twitter trends list as fans couldn't help but express their suspicion MaNgwabe has emotionally checked out of her marriage and is ready to pack her bags.
Tweeps have been like dogs chasing bones about MaNgwabe's issues, and her latest stint further fuelled their suspicion.
Tweeps were rooting hard for MaNgwabe being the wife who can stand up for herself to Musa and the rest of the family.
This quickly changed after the latest episode when fans realised she might have had it with the Mselekus.
#Uthandonesthembu Why is MaNgwabe still in this marriage? She doesn’t look happy at all. And the dinner attire excuse 🙈 pic.twitter.com/XzsV7QsEoX— Ma_Hlako (@Mahlakoma) December 9, 2021
What sounded the bells was when MaNgwabe didn't attend the planned family dinner because she claimed she had nothing to wear.
When Musa broke the news at the dinner table, tensions were high, there were awkward stares and the wives exchanged looks.
Musa said MaNgwabe said she didn't know about the dinner and itinerary, though it was communicated in the family Whatsapp group.
MaCele asked Musa why didn't he communicate with her. Musa told the wives he assumed everyone knew because that is the platform they use to communicate. MaYeni confirmed and said she got the message even if it was late.
Tweeps reacted to this combined with issues with the children, as well as her private video as proof there might be trouble in paradise.
This did not sit well with tweeps who are scrambling to make sense of what's causing the rift.
Here are some of the top reactions:
Mangwabe missed dinner because she has nothing to wear and did not get the message while she is in the same whatapp group as everyone 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/SADADN6dy3— NOMCEBO NDLOVUKAZI MAGAGULA (@NDLOVUKAZI_23) December 9, 2021
The minute MaNgwabe heard that Musa was taking wife No.5, her attitude changed she started to act childish, she's trying to remove herself and kids from the family and their activities by coming up with ridiculous excuses. Akudlalwa kwi sthembu #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/fNCfyfiaKI— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) December 10, 2021
Mentally MaNgwabe has already packed her bags,Signed her Divorce papers and Living it large...U Girl is Out there enjoying her Divorce settlement...Seksele umzimba nje ulandele 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤣🤣🤣 #Uthandonesthembu— 📀📀uMkhulu weMpande 📀📀📀 (@Neinei_Ngubs) December 9, 2021
If there's one wife who will send Mseleku to into a mental institution is MaNgwabe😂 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/rJ7zB1aqRE— Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) December 9, 2021
Mangwabe comes across as someone who’s just over this whole polygamy thing #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/TeFQCDkpN6— attorneyataliah (@AtaliaLesego) December 9, 2021
Mangwabe is annoying shame. She knew she was getting into a polygamous marriage and she was no forced her attitude stinks, very disrespectful. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/DZplO349Gm— Mandolin Farmer❤️ (@QueenDarkforce) December 9, 2021
