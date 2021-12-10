Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags

Despite being a loved personality for her strong will and independence in the fifth season of reality show Uthando Nes'thembu, fourth wife Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku has tweeps sounding the alarm bells.

The latest episode of the popular polygamy show saw MaNgwabe land on the Twitter trends list as fans couldn't help but express their suspicion MaNgwabe has emotionally checked out of her marriage and is ready to pack her bags.

Tweeps have been like dogs chasing bones about MaNgwabe's issues, and her latest stint further fuelled their suspicion.

Tweeps were rooting hard for MaNgwabe being the wife who can stand up for herself to Musa and the rest of the family.

This quickly changed after the latest episode when fans realised she might have had it with the Mselekus.