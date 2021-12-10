TshisaLIVE

Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags

10 December 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Trouble in paradise? Tweeps suspect a divorce from MaNgwabe is looming.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Despite being a loved personality for her strong will and independence in the fifth season of reality show Uthando Nes'thembu, fourth wife Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku has tweeps sounding the alarm bells. 

The latest episode of the popular polygamy show saw MaNgwabe land on the Twitter trends list as fans couldn't help but express their suspicion MaNgwabe has emotionally checked out of her marriage and is ready to pack her bags. 

Tweeps have been like dogs chasing bones about MaNgwabe's issues, and her latest stint further fuelled their suspicion.

Tweeps were rooting hard for MaNgwabe being the wife who can stand up for herself to Musa and the rest of the family.

This quickly changed after the latest episode when fans realised she might have had it with the Mselekus.

What sounded the bells was when MaNgwabe didn't attend the planned family dinner because she claimed she had nothing to wear. 

When Musa broke the news at the dinner table, tensions were high, there were  awkward stares and the wives exchanged looks.

Musa said MaNgwabe said she didn't know about the dinner and itinerary, though it was communicated in the family Whatsapp group. 

MaCele asked Musa why didn't he communicate with her. Musa told the wives he assumed everyone knew because that is the platform they use to communicate. MaYeni confirmed and said she got the message even if it was late.

Tweeps reacted to this combined with issues with the children, as well as her private video as proof there might be trouble in paradise.

This did not sit well with tweeps who are scrambling to make sense of what's causing the rift.

Here are some of the top reactions:

