WATCH | Cute video of Nomvelo Makhanya wishing her bae happy birthday

Actress Nomvelo Makhanya is all loved up with her bae and we are here for it. It was her partner's birthday and she made the cutest video in his honour.

Though she has not tagged him on the socials, the actress loves her partner as loudly as she can.

On her Instagram she shared a cute video of them sharing special moments together. The clip could warm even the coldest heart.

The video was a mash-up of their date nights, the pdas, cuddles and kisses they've shared since they started dating . It's clear Nomvelo has found the love of her life and she's not afraid to show him off.

The actress' followers were swooning over their love. Even musician Zoe Modiga, whose song is the soundtrack to their video. was taken in by their love.

“Happy New Year to my best friend. I swear, experiencing you and your love has been the greatest blessing. I don’t think words could ever adequately express how much you mean to me. Thank you for being such a ray of sunshine, even on my not so 'sunny' days. Thank you for being so pure-hearted and kind. I love you, always. Happy birthday, my love.”