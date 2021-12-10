WATCH | K.O talks about reuniting with Ma-E after the fall of Cash Time

The split of Cash Time was veiled in secrecy for the longest time and rapper K.O has lifted the lid on it all.

The founder Ntokozo Mdluli aka K.O sat down with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini on their podcast, Pocast4real the rapper opened up about their relationship as rappers, business partners.

He attributed the split to lack of boundaries, break down of communication and not being clear enough as the captain of the ship.

The rapper said he used the opportunity to be a loner after he had an altercation with his fellow cashtime members at the time. He said it was inevitable their paths with Ma-E will cross again.

“Those two years 2016-17 that was me rediscovering myself, all by myself, when I go to studio the only person that is there is Tsholo.”

“ What was hard was going through that situation with me and then realising okay these n**s need my help.”