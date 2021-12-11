TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni’s Zanzibar bestiecation!

11 December 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Liesl is soaking up the sun and all its richness in Zanzibar
Image: Twitter/ Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni

While we have been blessed in Mzansi with the rain this past week, radio presenter and former Miss SA Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni took a short left and is soaking up the sun in Zanzibar.

From long strolls on the beach, cocktails by the pool side to sexy bikini moments, Liesl and her bestie are living the soft life. 

Liesl is out and about at the island with her bestie Phomolo Lehloo. They have been besties for over 10 years and they both tied the knot this year. So they decided to create a “wives only” vacay.

They are living their best life and giving us FOMO on their #friendshipgoals. Liesl shared all the snaps of her Zanzibar vacation on her Instagram account. 

Zanzibar is a favourite holiday spot for many of Mzansi's A-listers and Liesl is clearly loving her stay there. From the cute bestie ensembles to breathtakingly beautiful and serene surroundings, they are in paradise. Liesl looks like she's just stepped out for a photo shoot each time she shares her adventures. 

“Just when y’all thought I was done posting ... Me, in a thong, in Zanzibar, posing for pictures on the beach, on a Monday. That’s all”

Musa being the hubby that he is has been commenting with cheesy and quirky remarks on all his wife's snaps. He clearly misses his wifey. 

Check out the snaps below:

