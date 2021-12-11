TshisaLIVE

WATCH | White snow & opulence! Inside MaMkhize’s white Christmas

11 December 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Shauwn Mkhize is ready for her white Christmas.
Shauwn Mkhize is ready for her white Christmas.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

From glitzy flowers draped over the stairway to Christmas trees covered in what looks like snow, Shauwn Mkhize's white Christmas is billed to be a ball and she is ready for the festive season. 

The reality TV show star has transformed her house to look like a fairytale movie set. 

“It's that time of the year again to let our hair down, relax and unwind with family and friends,” she said on her Instagram.

A life of luxury and opulence go hand in hand and it's no surprise she decided to go with a white Christmas this year.

She shared that she wants to keep the Christmas tradition her mother raised her by and there's loads in store for her family — what she showed her followers was just a glimpse. 

MaMkhize thanked God for his guidance this year. 

“I’m almost ready to host my family for a white Christmas Kwa MaMkhize. It’s been a busy year, it’s now time to let down our hair, relax and spend time with loved ones.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Wishing everyone a happy and safe festive season.”

‘There was no transfer fee’, says Mama Joy after ‘signing’ for Royal AM from Pirates

Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is all her characteristic belly laugh and high spirits as she grins and bears the backlash she has had from Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

MaMkhize gives tips on making it in business

"My life was invaded before I could even give permission for it to be invaded", reality TV star Shauwn shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

MaMkhize shares her opinion on enemies: The real enemies live inside us

"There is no enemy outside our soul. The real enemies live inside us, anger, ego, greed and hate," says Shauwn Mkhize.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘They’re the only constant thing I have in my life’ — MaMkhize’s love letter to her family

"I started this journey with them and I will end it with them. Oh, how I love my family."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE
  3. Makhadzi on why she won’t appear in the 'Tshivhidzelwa' music video TshisaLIVE
  4. Former ‘7de Laan’ actress Themsie Times, who played Maria, has died TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle and others rally behind Uncle Waffles after trending thong video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...