WATCH | White snow & opulence! Inside MaMkhize’s white Christmas
From glitzy flowers draped over the stairway to Christmas trees covered in what looks like snow, Shauwn Mkhize's white Christmas is billed to be a ball and she is ready for the festive season.
The reality TV show star has transformed her house to look like a fairytale movie set.
“It's that time of the year again to let our hair down, relax and unwind with family and friends,” she said on her Instagram.
A life of luxury and opulence go hand in hand and it's no surprise she decided to go with a white Christmas this year.
She shared that she wants to keep the Christmas tradition her mother raised her by and there's loads in store for her family — what she showed her followers was just a glimpse.
MaMkhize thanked God for his guidance this year.
“I’m almost ready to host my family for a white Christmas Kwa MaMkhize. It’s been a busy year, it’s now time to let down our hair, relax and spend time with loved ones.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Wishing everyone a happy and safe festive season.”
