WATCH | White snow & opulence! Inside MaMkhize’s white Christmas

From glitzy flowers draped over the stairway to Christmas trees covered in what looks like snow, Shauwn Mkhize's white Christmas is billed to be a ball and she is ready for the festive season.

The reality TV show star has transformed her house to look like a fairytale movie set.

“It's that time of the year again to let our hair down, relax and unwind with family and friends,” she said on her Instagram.

A life of luxury and opulence go hand in hand and it's no surprise she decided to go with a white Christmas this year.