DJ Ready D bags The Hennessey Wall of Fame Award

DJ Ready D's affect in the South African hip hop industry has not gone unnoticed, and his recent accolade is testament to that.

The elated DJ took to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, revealing he had been awarded the The Hennessey Wall of Fame award and was humbled by the recognition.

“The journey is bigger than us. Being acknowledged for each step taken on the path is encouraging. The interludes & short stops help us to gain perspective and replenish our energy with hopes and prayers that we may be blessed to continue as we reach for life, bliss and happiness,” he wrote.