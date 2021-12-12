DJ Ready D bags The Hennessey Wall of Fame Award
DJ Ready D's affect in the South African hip hop industry has not gone unnoticed, and his recent accolade is testament to that.
The elated DJ took to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, revealing he had been awarded the The Hennessey Wall of Fame award and was humbled by the recognition.
“The journey is bigger than us. Being acknowledged for each step taken on the path is encouraging. The interludes & short stops help us to gain perspective and replenish our energy with hopes and prayers that we may be blessed to continue as we reach for life, bliss and happiness,” he wrote.
In September this year, DJ Ready D released an album titled Ghoema music featuring Youngsta CPT, Patty Monroe, BliksemStraal & Amigo, Jerome Rex and Jabulani Majola, and contributed to YoungstaCPt's 16-track album Dreams Don’t Pay Bills (DDPB).
“This is a good opportunity to connect communities through music and tell people about our heritage ... The album is tailored for this generation and it’s easy to enjoy. All the featured artists were strategically chosen because of their individuality and talent.
“This is a Southern African sound that’s been around for over 100 years. The music is usually associated with new year celebrations in Cape Town,” he told The Daily Voice.