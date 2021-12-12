Lady Du to cyberbullying victims: 'A dog doesn't bark if the car isn’t moving'

Amapiano songstress Lady Du is fed up with cyber bullies.

She took to Instagram to share how she has seen what negative comments have done to people.

“I’ve been seeing so many people go through so much because of cyberbullying. One thing about me, I make sure I check up on all my friends and colleagues in the piano industry.”

Lady Du said she has seen how negative comments online affect people. She urged her followers to be sensitive to other people.

“We know the country is going through a lot nje, but can we learn to be sensitive towards other people. I watched a video of a girl body shaming someone I know. It hurt me like they were saying it to me.”

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker shared some love with her followers telling them beauty is from within. She has always been an advocate of body positivity.

“Ncela Ning mamele kahle! You are beautiful the way you are, God made you in his image, if you start feeling like you’re not beautiful because of someone else, that means you don’t think you’re beautiful yourself.

“I love myself so much I don’t get hurt by a comment from someone that doesn’t even know me or even put food on my table. Learn to fill yourself with so much love that anything negative boosts your confidence even more because it means uyabanyisa babes. Remember this, a dog does not bark if the car isn’t moving. Love yourself just the way you are.”