Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 December 2021 - 10:00
Linda Mtoba is grateful that her in-laws love her to bits.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

In-laws, and mother in-laws in particular, have been synonymous with ill-treating their son's wives for centuries, but actress Linda Mtoba has made it clear her husband's mama is not to be painted with the same brush because she has become her second mom for real.

Taking to her social media to count her blessings, Linda recently gave fans a sneak peek into her relationship with her mother in-law.

The actress said her husband's parents were in Italy and, as per family tradition, they were shopping for their family back home. Linda said her mother in-law was on a mission to bring her “real French lingerie”, a gesture she felt was too sweet for words.

My in-laws are truly my second family.  Mom and dad are in Italy busy shopping for us and mom has given herself the task of always coming back with “real” French lingerie. So she video calls me from the shop —  sales assistant are always confused,” she shared before adding a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversations.

While Linda has certain parts of her life she has elected to keep private — including her husband's face — she often shares other parts of her life, like personal growth or being  mother to baby Bean.

Linda recently celebrated turning 30 and the actress has made an occasion of it with multiple photoshoots and parties.

The many parties included a dinner party themed "The Last Supper", a weekend of club hopping, a 1990s baby-themed party and photoshoots.

