Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever!

In-laws, and mother in-laws in particular, have been synonymous with ill-treating their son's wives for centuries, but actress Linda Mtoba has made it clear her husband's mama is not to be painted with the same brush because she has become her second mom for real.

Taking to her social media to count her blessings, Linda recently gave fans a sneak peek into her relationship with her mother in-law.

The actress said her husband's parents were in Italy and, as per family tradition, they were shopping for their family back home. Linda said her mother in-law was on a mission to bring her “real French lingerie”, a gesture she felt was too sweet for words.

“My in-laws are truly my second family. Mom and dad are in Italy busy shopping for us and mom has given herself the task of always coming back with “real” French lingerie. So she video calls me from the shop — sales assistant are always confused,” she shared before adding a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversations.