Boohle says hardest part of fame is 'maintaining her smile' even on bad days

Amapiano vocalist Buhle “Boohle” Manyathi has spoken up about the challenges she's had with the demands of being in the limelight.

The singer took to Instagram speaking of her experience of being one of the most sought after vocalists in the amapiano genre since rising to stardom after featuring on Cassper Nyovest's hit single Siyathandana earlier this year.

“One of the challenges I’ve had to face with my job is having to maintain my smile. We go through a lot every day but we have to get out there and smile and do what we do. Make people happy. Be kind to someone today, you might just make their day, or change their lives.” she wrote.