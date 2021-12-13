TshisaLIVE

Boohle says hardest part of fame is 'maintaining her smile' even on bad days

13 December 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Buhle "Boohle" Manyathi on the challenges of fame.
Image: Instagram/ Boohle

Amapiano vocalist Buhle “Boohle” Manyathi has spoken up about the challenges she's had with the demands of being in the limelight.

The singer took to Instagram speaking of her experience of being one of the most sought after vocalists in the amapiano genre since rising to stardom after featuring on Cassper Nyovest's hit single Siyathandana earlier this year.

“One of the challenges I’ve had to face with my job is having to maintain my smile. We go through a lot every day but we have to get out there and smile and do what we do. Make people happy. Be kind to someone today, you might just make their day, or change their lives.” she wrote. 

The 23-year-old singer ventured into the music scene in 2016 and has cemented her name as an award winning amapiano star. The mother of one says her child and supportive family are what keep her going. 

“My biggest motivation is my family. I’ve been with them and they supported me even when they didn't understand what I was doing. They supported me when I had a kid because I was very young.” she said. 

While she is still getting into the hang of being a star and people recognising her, her mission is to become a global star and collaborate with some artists she's looked up to. 

“I want to be international. The whole world needs to be calling out 'Boohle'. I want to work with Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and H.E.R. But now, the amapiano album is in the works.”

