Double win for Makhadzi as 'Ghanama' goes platinum & 'Kokovah' sneaker is finally launched

Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi has had an amazing year and as it approaches the finish line, she is super grateful to have two major wins to be excited about.

Her hit song Ghanama has reached platinum status and she recently revealed she has an ace up her sleeve when she launched her new sneaker range named after her successful album Kokovha.

The award-winning singer has been lighting up stages across the continent and her career has been on the up. She took to her socials to share the news with her followers about the song and the sneaker business.

She shared how she cried about the ordeal around the song with King Monada. She has since buried the hatchet with Monada and thanked him on the post shared on Facebook.

“Ghanama has reached platinum ... all thanks to Prince Benza and King Monada if it was not God who recruited us to meet that night there was not gonna be Ghanama song. No matter what happened we all remain goats of Limpopo. I believe what happened to us it was a lesson to all of us and I believe GOD he is preparing a good thing for all of us. More love to you all. Limpopo to the world,” she wrote.