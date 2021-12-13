Here’s how Cassper celebrated his Artist of the Decade SA Hip Hop Award

Cassper Nyovest's timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many of his fans singing his praises after he won the Artist of the Decade award at this years SA Hip Hop Awards (Sahha).

The elated rapper took to Twitter to react to the news.

“I just won Artist of the Decade. Choose your goat wisely," he wrote.

Despite the naysayers in the comments sections of his post, Cassper said the award was well deserved.

“Y'all know I deserved that award. I did my thing.” he wrote.

“I'm going to celebrate for the next 10 years.”