Here’s how Cassper celebrated his Artist of the Decade SA Hip Hop Award
Cassper Nyovest's timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many of his fans singing his praises after he won the Artist of the Decade award at this years SA Hip Hop Awards (Sahha).
The elated rapper took to Twitter to react to the news.
“I just won Artist of the Decade. Choose your goat wisely," he wrote.
Despite the naysayers in the comments sections of his post, Cassper said the award was well deserved.
“Y'all know I deserved that award. I did my thing.” he wrote.
“I'm going to celebrate for the next 10 years.”
I just won Artist of the Decade and CR7 just scored yet another goal for Manchester united!!!! Choose your GOAT WISELY!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 11, 2021
Mood after winning Artist of the Decade!!! #SummerYaFame pic.twitter.com/zyXIb7kQKr— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 12, 2021
I suggest yall Mute me or block me cause I'm gonna celebrate for the next 10 years shem!!!! Im going off!!!! My fans rode for me!!!! We stay killing shit!!! BILLIATO is launching next week!!!! My shoes are selling the ice cubes in the summer and I'm in a big mood!!!! LETS GO!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 11, 2021
His friend, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, was among the many who took pride in his accomplishment.
“Just in case you didn't know I will let you know. This chap here is my friend, my adopted mshana. He is an artist, entrepreneur or entreprenyovest, hustler, grinder (not that one), risk talker, daredevil, valorous, gutsy artist of the decade Sahha 2021,” he wrote.
He was competing with A-Reece for votes in the category, but Cassper came out triumphant.
The rapper has been anticipating winning the award and warned the "haters" to mute his account to spare themselves the heartache of watching him splurge to celebrate this achievement.
“I'm buying everything. I'm getting lit."
If I win artist or the decade tomorrow, I'm going off!!! Im buying everything!!! Im getting lit!!!! Yall haters better have your fingers crossed that I don't cause yall know me... Mara you know what, if I don't win then I'm still buying everything just to shit on the haters!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 9, 2021
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Album: Big Zulu — Ichwane Lenyoka
Mixtape of the Year: A-Reece — Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape
Best Local Brand: Skhanda World
DJ of the Year: Ms Cosmo
Best Freshman: Blxckie — B4Now
Best Female: Boity Thulo
Best Male: Big Zulu
Song of the Year: Big Zulu, featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai — Imali Eningi
Best Collaboration: Big Zulu, featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai — Imali Eningi
Artist of the Decade: Cassper Nyovest
Best International Brand: Sportscene
Best Remix: Stino Le Thwenny, featuring K.O, Major League DJz, Khuli Chana — Mshimane 2.0
Best Video: Ofentse Mwase Films for Big Zulu, featuring Riky Rick and Intaba — Yase Dubai
Most Valuable Player: Riky Rick
Producer of the Year: Zoocci Coke Dope
Best Radio Show: You and Hip Hop with Towdeemac — YOU FM
Best Digital Sales: Big Zulu
Best International Act: William Last KRM
Honorary Award: Watkin Tudor Jones, also known as Ninja
Ubuntu Activism Award: Big Zulu