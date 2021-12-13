TshisaLIVE

Here’s how Cassper celebrated his Artist of the Decade SA Hip Hop Award

13 December 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Cassper Nyovest plans to celebrate his 'Artist of the Decade' achievement for the next 10 years.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest plans to celebrate his 'Artist of the Decade' achievement for the next 10 years.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest's timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many of his fans singing his praises after he won the Artist of the Decade award at this years SA Hip Hop Awards (Sahha).

The elated rapper took to Twitter to react to the news. 

“I just won Artist of the Decade. Choose your goat wisely," he wrote.

Despite the naysayers in the comments sections of his post, Cassper said the award was well deserved.

“Y'all know I deserved that award. I did my thing.” he wrote.

“I'm going to celebrate for the next 10 years.”

His friend, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, was among the many who took pride in his accomplishment. 

“Just in case you didn't know I will let you know. This chap here is my friend, my adopted mshana. He is an artist, entrepreneur or entreprenyovest, hustler, grinder (not that one), risk talker, daredevil, valorous, gutsy artist of the decade Sahha 2021,” he wrote.

He was competing with A-Reece for votes in the category, but Cassper came out triumphant. 

The rapper has been anticipating winning the award and warned the "haters" to mute his account to spare themselves the heartache of watching him splurge to celebrate this achievement. 

“I'm buying everything. I'm getting lit." 

Here's the full list of winners: 

Best Album: Big Zulu — Ichwane Lenyoka

Mixtape of the Year: A-Reece — Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape

Best Local Brand: Skhanda World

DJ of the Year: Ms Cosmo

Best Freshman: Blxckie — B4Now

Best Female: Boity Thulo

Best Male: Big Zulu

Song of the Year: Big Zulu, featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai — Imali Eningi

Best Collaboration: Big Zulu, featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai — Imali Eningi

Artist of the Decade: Cassper Nyovest

Best International Brand: Sportscene

Best Remix: Stino Le Thwenny, featuring K.O, Major League DJz, Khuli Chana — Mshimane 2.0

Best Video: Ofentse Mwase Films for Big Zulu, featuring Riky Rick and Intaba — Yase Dubai

Most Valuable Player: Riky Rick

Producer of the Year: Zoocci Coke Dope

Best Radio Show: You and Hip Hop with Towdeemac — YOU FM

Best Digital Sales: Big Zulu

Best International Act: William Last KRM

Honorary Award: Watkin Tudor Jones, also known as Ninja

Ubuntu Activism Award: Big Zulu

LEVELS! Cassper Nyovest flaunts his extra-icy ‘R1.4m’ birthday gift

"Dropped 70,000 pounds, not rand."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper Nyovest chats about his role models & why he deserves respect

"That's why you need to ride for yourself in this game."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | Rapper Cassper Nyovest finally unveils his Family Tree studio

Cassper Nyovest is ending the year with a bang.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill'

"Well, they tried since they started and I always decline," Cassper said about being a guest on MacG's podcast.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King celebrates her daughter’s 21st birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child TshisaLIVE
  4. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | White snow & opulence! Inside MaMkhize’s white Christmas TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Versace Eros 2015 | Fragrances
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...