‘Stay strong Lewis’ — Mzansi celebs react to Hamilton’s shocking defeat

Some Mzansi celebs have been left heartbroken after seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 title on the last lap on Sunday.

It was a nail-biting and thrilling race that left F1 fans on the edge of their seats. However, it ended in tears for Hamilton’s fans, who were holding thumbs their fave would clench the title again to make it his eighth win, when Max Verstappen won.

Hamilton's loss at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left his fans shook. The champion's fans t from all over the world over rallied behind the number one decorated Formula One race car driver.

Had Hamilton won, he could have made history and toppled world champion Michael Schumacher.

Mzansi celebs took to their social media platforms to express their shock about what they feel was an unfair end to the game.

Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee tweeted a video of the driver being comforted by his dad after his shocking defeat against Verstappen.

“This broke my heart. Lewis doesn’t deserve this. Max was nowhere near him from race craft, pace and pure professionalism and respect for this sport. Disappointing, unfair and unpleasant. Stay strong Lewis.”

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was chuffed with the controversy Hamilton's loss brought.

“Terrible result for Lewis but great result for F1. Championship decided on the final race, everyone arguing about the rules online and a dramatic ending for the next season of Drive to Survive. Better to be a controversial sport than a boring one.”

Check out some SA celebrities reactions below: