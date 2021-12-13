TshisaLIVE

‘Stay strong Lewis’ — Mzansi celebs react to Hamilton’s shocking defeat

13 December 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain after a nail-biting race.
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain after a nail-biting race.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Some Mzansi celebs have been left heartbroken after seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 title on the last lap on Sunday.

It was a nail-biting and thrilling race that left F1 fans on the edge of their seats. However, it ended in tears for Hamilton’s fans, who were holding thumbs their fave would clench the title again to make it his eighth win, when Max Verstappen won.

Hamilton's loss at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left his fans shook. The champion's fans t from all over the world over rallied behind the number one decorated Formula One race car driver. 

Had Hamilton won, he could have made history and toppled world champion Michael Schumacher.

Mzansi celebs took to their social media platforms to express their shock about what they feel was an unfair end to the game.

Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee tweeted a video of the driver being comforted by his dad after his shocking defeat against Verstappen.

“This broke my heart. Lewis doesn’t deserve this. Max was nowhere near him from race craft, pace and pure professionalism and respect for this sport. Disappointing, unfair and unpleasant. Stay strong Lewis.”

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was chuffed with the  controversy Hamilton's loss brought.

“Terrible result for Lewis but great result for F1. Championship decided on the final race, everyone arguing about the rules online and a dramatic ending for the next season of Drive to Survive. Better to be a controversial sport than a boring one.”

Check out some SA celebrities reactions below:

Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Abu Dhabi decider

Red Bull's Max Verstappen landed a big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nico Rosberg gives Lewis the favourite tag ahead of race

Nico Rosberg, the last driver to take Lewis Hamilton all the way and win a Formula One title battle, knows what the Briton and Red Bull rival Max ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King celebrates her daughter’s 21st birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child TshisaLIVE
  4. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | White snow & opulence! Inside MaMkhize’s white Christmas TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Versace Eros 2015 | Fragrances
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...