Tino Chinyani on building the Tiyani Afrika empire and his venture into music

His venture into the music industry adds another brick towards building his Tiyani Afrika empire which he uses as his moniker (which is a combination of the first two letters of his name and the last four letters of his surname), the entity that established a clothing brand and now music.

“Tiyani Afrika is my legacy, it's my empire. I'm doing this for Tiyani (his son) I'm setting things up so when he grows up, I want to know that he has everything possible planned for him for when he decides what he wants to venture into. From the clothing company, music masters ... everything is in his name.”

“I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for him. As young as he is, I'm proud of him as young as he is. I can fail at everything, music or fail at love but I will not fail that boy. Fatherhood changed my life, fatherhood has saved my life. I'm very grateful to Tiyani and Simphiwe and what they have done for my life.”