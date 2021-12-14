Can Slik Talk even fight? Tweeps react to 'Fame vs Clout' fight between Cassper Nyovest &Slik Talk
The time has nearly come for podcaster Slik Talk to take his talking energy and direct it to his fists.
The highly-anticipated boxing match between the star and rapper Cassper Nyovest is less than a week away and things are heating up.
After weeks of going back and forth to iron out a few issues Cassper offered Slik Talk R100k to engage in a boxing match with him.
Speaking on the fight this week, Cassper said: “So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least dude had the b**s to back his words up unlike all the guys who ran their mouth and then ran away.
“I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but I am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout.”
The match, dubbed “Fame vs Clout”, has tweeps in meltdown mode on the TL, with many sharing their predictions on who will win.
The general concern is that Slik hasn't had enough time to prepare for the fight and tweeps fear he might get knocked out before the third round.
The Cassper Nyovest vs Slik Talk boxing match will be live on YouTube on December 22 at 9pm.
Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter :
Slik Talk when the 3rd round starts pic.twitter.com/zhEI2nqUUZ— . (@NOTORIOUSIIIV) December 13, 2021
#FameVsClout I can't wait to roast Slik talk when he loses the match pic.twitter.com/JAuJ8E8SMa— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) December 13, 2021
Slik Talk is just in it for the money... The dude didn't even ask for some time to train first 😂😂 https://t.co/sWblkUQ9CN— TSHEPO (@tshepoqo) December 14, 2021
I'm actually worried for Slik Talk, boxing takes years of practice to do it safely. This a dangerous sport, R100k may not be enough for his medical bills afterwards #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/7MONUJTLr9— Tshepo Van Muhammed (@VanDerMohammed) December 14, 2021
Hope slik talk wins and backs up Molomo o mogolo with that 100k. Go tla nyewa 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OjDmMeucn1— Paul “Big Paul” Castellano 🕵🏾♂️ (@ArcadiaT3) December 14, 2021
#FameVsClout Can Slik talk even fight? pic.twitter.com/DcubrS7nfe— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) December 13, 2021
Are we gonna ignore the fact that Slik Talk woke up one morning just to pose like this😭 pic.twitter.com/59fOpmAalB— ALIEN❦⋔⍜⍜⋏ (@iindigoEcLipSE) December 13, 2021
