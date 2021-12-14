Dr Malinga assures fans he's fine after 'near death experience'

Musician and producer Dr Malinga was involved in a car crash but is recovering well and assured fans he is fine.

He took to his socials and narrated the accident in the form of a video he made on the scene. He walked around shooting the aftermath of the accident that almost claimed his life.

“Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there.”

Dr Malinga explained he was driving from Soshanguve to attend to "a crisis" when the accident happened.

“Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that accident. My car spun but I'm still alive.”