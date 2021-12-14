Dr Malinga assures fans he's fine after 'near death experience'
“Nearly died in a car accident but I'm OK.”
Musician and producer Dr Malinga was involved in a car crash but is recovering well and assured fans he is fine.
He took to his socials and narrated the accident in the form of a video he made on the scene. He walked around shooting the aftermath of the accident that almost claimed his life.
“Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguvhe. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there.”
Dr Malinga explained he was driving from Soshanguve to attend to "a crisis" when the accident happened.
“Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes but just like that accident. My car spun but I'm still alive.”
He said three people were injured in the other car and his knees were painful. It was his fist car accident and he was shaken.
He later took to Facebook to post that on December 12 last year they laid his sister to rest and in the same month this year he nearly died. He said he was saved from harm because he was praising God with his friend an hour before the crash.
“Now I know why LORD saved my life yesterday. Coz I was singing this song hour before my accident with my friend John Mkakati, Cindi Ngasinda engozini.”
