Kwezi Ndlovu on her 'Umkhokha' role and living with depression

Kwezi Ndlovu's role as Nobuntu on Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha might have the audience singing her praises for her performance but the actress admits it hasn't been the easiest role to play.

“It's been extremely hard having to play a heavily emotional character that is depressed, and embodying something like that was difficult. She taught me that I am very much capable to tap into a different parts of myself. I didn't know that my range could go that far,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

The actress says having the audience resonate with the story was an eye-opener.

“This is a real story that is happening to people so I could not take it for granted in the way that I portrayed it.”

Kwezi says playing the character taught her a lot about depression apart from her personal experience with it.

“She's taught me a lot about depression. I've had my fair share of it ... I've learnt that depression is not the same for everyone — with Nobuntu it was a different type of depression than I knew, which shows how deep depression is. Mine was based on loss, for her it's an everyday weight that she's had to carry.”