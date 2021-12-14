TshisaLIVE

She said 'Yes'! — Yonda Thomas and his partner are engaged

14 December 2021 - 09:04 By Joy Mphande
Yonda Thomas and his partner make their union official.
Yonda Thomas and his partner make their union official.
Image: Instagram/ Dr Taz Emeran

Wedding bells are ringing in celebville again after actor Yonda Thomas asked for his partner's hand in marriage on Monday.

Congratulatory messages have flooded both Yonda and his fiancée Taz Emeran's timeline, with many fans celebrating their favourite celebrity couple finally sealing the deal after six years of being together. 

The couple do not shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other.

Taz reflected on the couple's love journey in a social media post earlier this year, speaking of the beautiful and rocky moments they had shared in their relationship.

“It's been a rollercoaster! We've clashed many times (like many times). We've disliked each other many times. We've fought many times. We've had many ugly moments that we don't post about. But each time we've learnt a lesson that has strengthened our relationship and that's what matters.”

Taz went on to explain how important it is to have the foundation of one's relationship built on friendship.

“Our relationship isn't a love story from a romcom, its grittier. The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other.”

Gushing over his bae in an interview with Afternoon Express , Yonda said he liked how Taz constantly pushed him out of his comfort zone.

“I like how she keeps pushing me to do things that I'm uncomfortable with. You've got to push yourself to the point which you can't go any more, and I think a lot of that she's brought into our relationship. She's pushed me so much,” he said

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yonda Thomas on meeting his absent dad: I just yearned for that connection

Who doesn't want a dad to brag about?
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Yoh! How actor Yonda Thomas got 'scammed' by an Uber Eats driver

Yonda was left gatvol by the incident
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Netflix 'Happiness Ever After' drops teaser and introduces new faces!

Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Richard Lukunku are reprising their roles as Zaza, Princess and Leo from the film 'Happiness is a Four-letter Word'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  3. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE
  4. Singer Mmatema and hubby Tshepo welcome their second child TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...