She said 'Yes'! — Yonda Thomas and his partner are engaged

The couple do not shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other.

Taz reflected on the couple's love journey in a social media post earlier this year, speaking of the beautiful and rocky moments they had shared in their relationship.

“It's been a rollercoaster! We've clashed many times (like many times). We've disliked each other many times. We've fought many times. We've had many ugly moments that we don't post about. But each time we've learnt a lesson that has strengthened our relationship and that's what matters.”

Taz went on to explain how important it is to have the foundation of one's relationship built on friendship.

“Our relationship isn't a love story from a romcom, its grittier. The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other.”