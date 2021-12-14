She said 'Yes'! — Yonda Thomas and his partner are engaged
Wedding bells are ringing in celebville again after actor Yonda Thomas asked for his partner's hand in marriage on Monday.
Congratulatory messages have flooded both Yonda and his fiancée Taz Emeran's timeline, with many fans celebrating their favourite celebrity couple finally sealing the deal after six years of being together.
The couple do not shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other.
Taz reflected on the couple's love journey in a social media post earlier this year, speaking of the beautiful and rocky moments they had shared in their relationship.
“It's been a rollercoaster! We've clashed many times (like many times). We've disliked each other many times. We've fought many times. We've had many ugly moments that we don't post about. But each time we've learnt a lesson that has strengthened our relationship and that's what matters.”
Taz went on to explain how important it is to have the foundation of one's relationship built on friendship.
“Our relationship isn't a love story from a romcom, its grittier. The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other.”
Gushing over his bae in an interview with Afternoon Express , Yonda said he liked how Taz constantly pushed him out of his comfort zone.
“I like how she keeps pushing me to do things that I'm uncomfortable with. You've got to push yourself to the point which you can't go any more, and I think a lot of that she's brought into our relationship. She's pushed me so much,” he said
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.