SNAPS | Pearl Nikolic throws a surprise 50th birthday celebration for her helper

From gorgeous pink and white themed décor to a special visit from family members, Skeem Saam actress Pearl Nikolic pulled out all the stops to make sure her helper’s 50th birthday celebration was one to remember.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share images and videos of her wishing Lydia a happy birthday.

"I am surprising her with her whole family to spend the special day with her. There’s her mum, dad, sisters, daughters and grandchildren. Tomorrow we're having a big party. We're going to come up with a plan to get her out of the house in the morning for a spa until everything is sorted, then we bring her back,” she said in a video.