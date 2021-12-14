SNAPS | Pearl Nikolic throws a surprise 50th birthday celebration for her helper
From gorgeous pink and white themed décor to a special visit from family members, Skeem Saam actress Pearl Nikolic pulled out all the stops to make sure her helper’s 50th birthday celebration was one to remember.
The actress recently took to Instagram to share images and videos of her wishing Lydia a happy birthday.
"I am surprising her with her whole family to spend the special day with her. There’s her mum, dad, sisters, daughters and grandchildren. Tomorrow we're having a big party. We're going to come up with a plan to get her out of the house in the morning for a spa until everything is sorted, then we bring her back,” she said in a video.
Pearl penned a lengthy appreciation post to Lydia, saying she felt grateful to have her in her life.
"We are so blessed to have her in our house taking care of us all. She certainly deserved this and more." she wrote.
"God blessed us with an angel when you came into our lives. 50 And fabulous. The warmest wishes to a great member of our team. May all life’s blessings be yours, on your birthday and always. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication"
Take a look at pictures from the celebration below:
