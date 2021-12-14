TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lol! Somizi is ready to consult after accurately predicting Lalela Mswane’s Miss Universe success

14 December 2021 - 10:05 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is ready to take your appointments
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is ready to give consultations after he called the Miss Universe pageant this week.

Taking to his Instagram he shared a video he took a while back before Miss SA Lalela Mswane headed out to Israel for the Miss Universe ceremony

In the clip he can be heard predicting that Miss SA will make the top three. He said her name alone makes people sit up and take notice of her, and that meant she was set to win.

Mswane finished as second runner-up behind winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira.

Somizi congratulated Lalela and praised her for her intelligence and beauty.

Somgaga joked that it's now time for him to open consultations and for some people to check if all is well at his “Faraday branch”.

When will he have time from his hectic schedule to assist you, you wonder? Worry not he will be available four days a week.

“OK. I think it's time I  do future consultations, because wow. This video was recorded 17 October 2021 and remember the video about Zozi? OK. I'm now open Monday to Thursdays at Faraday branch, LOL,” he wrote.

His mentions were filled with people clapping for him, and some couldn't help but ask for predictions on the spot.

“Somizi be coming through with the prediction. Please tell me when am I becoming a millionaire, Somsom? I know it's soon I'm just not sure of the year,” joked one user.

