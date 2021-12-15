TshisaLIVE

‘Call me Slik money Mayweather’ — YouTuber SlikTalk reacts to boxing match

15 December 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest are set to go head to head with a highly anticipated Fame vs Clout boxing match.
The wheels are in motion for the Fame vs Clout boxing match set for later this month, and opponent YouTuber Slik Talk claims he has rapper Cassper Nyovest exactly where he wants him.

On one of his episodes on YouTube, Slik said Cassper "took the bait" because he is going into the boxing match just to secure the bag.

There's no love lost between the two, and the match came into existence because the rapper wanted to teach the YouTuber a lesson for always talking smack about celebs, especially women.

The match billed for December 22 is the most highly anticipated "celeb" match and has been charting the Twitter's trends list since it was finalised.

Like any other boxing match the two are infused in a battle of who is going to knock out the other and tweeps have a front row seat to their parade.

Cassper took to Twitter to respond to Slik's three-minute video.

“Hahaha, I've never seen someone so happy to get knocked out! OK then, let's go! Ima take shots of Billiato while we wait for the doctors to wake you up.”

One tweep commented on the rapper's post and said Slik was 1.8m tall and a former rugby player, insinuating Cassper has no idea what's in store for him. 

“Casper is in no-man’s-land. Keep in mind he isn't a boxer, not even a sports person. He is stepping in the ring with someone with a physical sports background, rugby at that.”

Can Slik Talk even fight? Tweeps react to 'Fame vs Clout' fight between Cassper Nyovest &Slik Talk

"Slik Talk is just in it for the money ... The dude didn't even ask for some time to train first," claimed one user.
