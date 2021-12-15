TshisaLIVE

Pasop! Zodwa Wabantu has ‘protection’ against the haters

15 December 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zodwa Wabantu has a concoction that makes people powerless to strike up a conversation with her.
Zodwa Wabantu has a concoction that makes people powerless to strike up a conversation with her.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

A few days ago Zodwa Wabantu shared how women at grooves were being mean to her, and the star is apparently doing something about it.

Nothing surprises Mzansi when it come to Zodwa, but this might throw you off a little.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite shared a video warning the women who diss her that she has no time for them.

In the clip she can be seen smearing herself with a concoction on her eyelids and behind her ears. She said anyone who wants to come close won't be able to do so because the concoction will render them powerless to say or do anything.

"From now on you will just look at me.  Ngibheke kodwa Uzongisaba. Wangidelela Uyafa RIP." 

Zodwa Wabantu: 'To girls, women. Why you feel a need to abuse me?'

"Girls abuse me when I'm out they tell me that I'm ugly,  I shouldn't be out, I shouldn't be happy. I shouldn't be public," Zodwa shared.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu gets real about what drives her: I'm scared of poverty

Zodwa is elated over the return of her reality TV show.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Gratitude overwhelms Zodwa Wabantu into an ‘ugly’ cry: ‘Thank you for choosing me’

"Thank you so much for choosing my name."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage

"There's Zodwa Wabantu in everyone."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Linda Mtoba shares why she believes she has the best in-laws ever! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...