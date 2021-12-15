Pasop! Zodwa Wabantu has ‘protection’ against the haters

A few days ago Zodwa Wabantu shared how women at grooves were being mean to her, and the star is apparently doing something about it.

Nothing surprises Mzansi when it come to Zodwa, but this might throw you off a little.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite shared a video warning the women who diss her that she has no time for them.

In the clip she can be seen smearing herself with a concoction on her eyelids and behind her ears. She said anyone who wants to come close won't be able to do so because the concoction will render them powerless to say or do anything.

"From now on you will just look at me. Ngibheke kodwa Uzongisaba. Wangidelela Uyafa RIP."