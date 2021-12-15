TshisaLIVE

Rapper Emtee goes on a Twitter rant over MacG paying his staff bonuses

‘Then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero’

15 December 2021 - 11:00 By constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Emtee didn't mince his words when he expressed his disappointment.
Rapper Emtee didn't mince his words when he expressed his disappointment.
Image: Emtee/ Instagram

Rapper Emtee went on a Twitter rant dragging MacG after a tweep praised the podcaster for paying his staff Christmas bonuses.

Emtee was not pleased at all by Mac G's gesture for his employees and went on to rattle the cages of the "chillers".

“MacG giving his employees bonuses is heartwarming. They have really worked very hard and now the podcast is the biggest in Africa,” the tweep said.

The rapper was unimpressed, claiming the people who guest appear on the show get nothing.

He replied to the tweet: “And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero.”

The father of two caused quite a stir with his fans trying to balance his logic of wanting to be paid to appear for an interview. As a result he was quickly swamped with tweeps asking him not to tweet like that.

He then went on a rant answering some of his fans who were voicing their opinions about him coming for Mac G. 

The rapper topped the Twitter trends list for his unpopular opinion and his claims that when he went to Podcast and Chill he was never asked about his album Logan.

He said the people who go on MacG's podcast are stepladders and the free promo is not going to feed his kids.

“I respect those who don’t like me more than those who pretend to,” he said.

Sjava: Emtee can never be compared to other SA hip-hop artists

"You need to understand Emtee can never be compared"
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'R30 & R100' — Emtee & Prince Kaybee reveal how much they got from Samro

Nothing more than R100 ... Artists reveal how much they received from Samro.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Emtee: 'Being a parent helped me stay out of trouble'

"Me and some of my peers don't think alike."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Emtee on hard times after leaving Ambitiouz: 'I just tried to keep it moving'

Tough times never last, only tough people last.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  4. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...