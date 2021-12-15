SA celebs pray for Israel Matseke-Zulu amid ‘leg amputation’ reports

Well wishes and prayers are being sent to actor Israel Matseke-Zulu amid the recent tragic health reports that have been making headlines.

This follows a report in Sunday World claiming the actor's leg had been amputated.

The actor had previously opened up about having been diagnosed with gangrene that left him semi-crippled. Earlier this week, Israel told TshisaLIVE he preferred not to speak about his health and said there would be a time when he would open up to his concerned fans.

Amapiano star Lady Du took to her timeline to pen heartfelt message to the actor with a Bible verse.

“The industry is tough. It is tough times. I’d like to send my prayers for your strength, sir. We support you Israel Matseke-Zulu,” Lady Du wrote.

Media personality and activist Refilwe Modiselle took to the comments to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

“Prayers up for abuti (brother) Israel Matseke-Zulu. God is the author of our narrative. Akahlulwa ngulutho (Nothing is impossible with him). Another testimony loading,” she wrote.

Gospel star Bucy Radebe took to her timeline to reassure Israel his health condition did not determine the end of his career in showbiz.

“Today I just want to say to Izzy what you are going through is beyond utterance but it’s all in the will of God. This is not the end your career. Rely on the only one who can count tears and His name is God. You will rise again.”