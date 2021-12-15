Sjava: Emtee can never be compared to other SA hip-hop artists

Sjava has advised Emtee fans not to compare him with other rappers.

This follows fans being up in arms over the rapper losing out at the 2021 SA Hip-Hop Awards (SAHHA) this week.

Emtee lost out to Big Zulu in the Album of the Year category and also didn't win the Artist of the Decade and Best Male.

The Ngempela hitmaker took to Twitter to encourage his fans to continue to support Emtee.

"To all Emtee supporters, you need to understand Emtee can never be compared. If you love, respect and understand what he does, and why he does it, here is my advice: just enjoy his music. Nikhohlwe yizinto eziningi (you have forgotten many things). His mixtape is dropping soon and it’s going to be a classic."