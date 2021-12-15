SNAPS | A look inside actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s lush birthday luncheon

Though december'ing is proving to be quite tricky in Joburg based on the showers SA has been blessed with almost on the daily, actress Nambitha Ben- Mazwi found a way to celebrate her belated birthday.

The actress was all says, exuding grace, and a beautiful glow to top at her lavish birthday luncheon she held for those closest to her heart.

She wasn't feeling well on her birthday and she made up for it by throwing her self a her posh party at Molitva. Champers and conversations were flowing at her soirée and it made her appreciate her life more.

She called Molitva her second home and her secret hideout when she used to go there to just unwind. Nono events handled the décor and as per their reputation they made her day extra special. The gold-themed setting screamed luxury.

Kicking off the December month the actress said she was in a good space personally and in her career and the luncheon proves to be a wrap of what was an amazing year for her.

Drapped in a yellow and black flowy dress Lady Nam had the time of her life with her industry friends.

After the formal proceedings she and her guests did what stamped her party to be fun; the Tempela dance challenge.

Lady Nam has become a permanent face in flicks showing on Netflix and she does not take that for granted.