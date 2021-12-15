TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look inside actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s lush birthday luncheon

15 December 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Nam was oozing joy at her lavish birthday party
Lady Nam was oozing joy at her lavish birthday party
Image: Instagram/Nambitha Ben-Mazwai

Though december'ing is proving to be quite tricky in Joburg based on the showers SA has been blessed with almost on the daily, actress Nambitha Ben- Mazwi found a way to celebrate her belated birthday.

The actress was all says, exuding grace,  and a beautiful glow to top at her lavish birthday luncheon she held for those closest to her heart.

She wasn't feeling well on her birthday and she made up for it by throwing her self a her posh party at Molitva. Champers and conversations were flowing at her soirée and it made her appreciate her life more.

She called Molitva her second home and her secret hideout when she used to go there to just unwind. Nono events handled the décor and as per their reputation they made her day extra special. The gold-themed setting screamed luxury.

Kicking off the December month the actress said she was in a good space personally and in her career and the luncheon proves to be a wrap of what was an amazing year for her.

Drapped in a yellow and black flowy dress Lady Nam had the time of her life with her industry friends.

After the formal proceedings she and her guests did what stamped her party to be fun; the Tempela dance challenge.

Lady Nam has become a  permanent face in flicks showing on Netflix and she does not take that for granted.

WATCH | Netflix 'Happiness Ever After' drops teaser and introduces new faces!

Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Richard Lukunku are reprising their roles as Zaza, Princess and Leo from the film 'Happiness is a Four-letter Word'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Nambitha Ben-Mazwai recounts eavesdropping on celebs gossiping about her

"Now I remember why I often don’t like associating with this industry," said Nambitha on her experience.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi details 'verbal assault' experience at Clicks

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi puts retailer on blast.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  3. Vusi Thembekwayo addresses 'assault' charges levelled against him TshisaLIVE
  4. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...