TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on celebs splurging & learning to live within his means

16 December 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest warns artists about the misuse of their finances.
Cassper Nyovest warns artists about the misuse of their finances.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has cautioned artists against being irresponsible with their finances. 

The rapper took to Twitter posting a series of posts warning artists against misusing their funds but rather making better investments.  

“Gents, have your fun with your money, I would recommend that. What I would also recommend highly is that you get a financial adviser and planner to plan your growth and your future cause that money is going to slow down, even if you stay hot. It's not about falling off, trust me!” he wrote. 

Cassper went on to emphasise that his advise was directed at a specific artist but rather trying to make sure that no-one repeats his mistakes.

“Everyone, it's becoming a culture that new artists want to prove they are doing well or that they belong by buying Gucci and LV. Bafethu, if you don't balance and plan your future as well, it'll all end badly. Do your thing, get all the Drip but in the background, plan you life.”

“I'm just giving niggas game. I am not perfect myself, I wasted a shit load of money too. I was just lucky enough to have listened before to was too late and I turned my life about. Oskido used to come to my house to call me to order. I am glad I listened. Balance gents! Try!” 

While Cassper is known for his luxurious lifestyle, from an expensive car, house and purchasing diamond chains, he warned artists that they should always think ahead.

I'm not an anti flosser, noh am I an expert. I am not against balling and enjoying your money. I am just asking n*ggas to think about their future while they are growing in the game and having fun. Don't forget your future, plan for it. Use this time to set up a soft retirement.”

LEVELS! Cassper Nyovest flaunts his extra-icy ‘R1.4m’ birthday gift

"Dropped 70,000 pounds, not rand."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Kamo Mphela, Cassper defend Uncle Waffles against vile remarks by vlogger

"Week in, week out ya'll talking s**t about the poor girl," an annoyed Cassper said when he defended Uncle Waffles.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Latest on Cassper vs Slik Talk match — Nota hired then fired as Cassper gains respect for Slik

"Nota, I'm sorry you had to find out like this but you're fired," said the YouTuber.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Slik Talk accepts Cassper’s R100k deal to get in the boxing ring with him

"I can box next week, I can box tomorrow, I can box in five minutes, I don't care. I am ready 100%." said the relatively famous YouTuber.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  2. She said 'Yes'! — Yonda Thomas and his partner are engaged TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...