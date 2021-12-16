Cassper Nyovest on celebs splurging & learning to live within his means

Cassper Nyovest has cautioned artists against being irresponsible with their finances.

The rapper took to Twitter posting a series of posts warning artists against misusing their funds but rather making better investments.

“Gents, have your fun with your money, I would recommend that. What I would also recommend highly is that you get a financial adviser and planner to plan your growth and your future cause that money is going to slow down, even if you stay hot. It's not about falling off, trust me!” he wrote.

Cassper went on to emphasise that his advise was directed at a specific artist but rather trying to make sure that no-one repeats his mistakes.

“Everyone, it's becoming a culture that new artists want to prove they are doing well or that they belong by buying Gucci and LV. Bafethu, if you don't balance and plan your future as well, it'll all end badly. Do your thing, get all the Drip but in the background, plan you life.”

“I'm just giving niggas game. I am not perfect myself, I wasted a shit load of money too. I was just lucky enough to have listened before to was too late and I turned my life about. Oskido used to come to my house to call me to order. I am glad I listened. Balance gents! Try!”

While Cassper is known for his luxurious lifestyle, from an expensive car, house and purchasing diamond chains, he warned artists that they should always think ahead.

“I'm not an anti flosser, noh am I an expert. I am not against balling and enjoying your money. I am just asking n*ggas to think about their future while they are growing in the game and having fun. Don't forget your future, plan for it. Use this time to set up a soft retirement.”