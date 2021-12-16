Connie Chiume's daughter Nothando Mabuza talks love, life & acting
Connie Chiume's daughter, actress Nothando Mabuza, has been working hard to carve her own path in the entertainment industry and now she's excited to finally embark on a new venture with her mother.
Nothando, along with Connie Chiume, Melanin Goddess Productions and the city of Ekurhuleni have partnered to host acting masterclasses, and the actress says this is a mother-daughter project long in the making.
“I’m very excited about what my mom and I are going to do, we’re coming with so many workshops, events and projects. The American embassy is coming through for us as well so there’s going to be a lot of collaborations between SA and USA.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time. I’ve always told myself that I’m not going to work with my mom until I get to a point where I’m almost at her level because I don’t want people to think that she is the one that pulled me in. I had to establish myself as a brand first,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Nothando says she'd had a great passion for the acting industry for as long as she can remember, and while she's studied to become an actress she says she doesn't take having a mother that has been in the industry for a very long time for granted.
“The biggest acting lesson my mother taught me was to be patient, be persistent, commit and be disciplined.
“My passion for teaching comes from me feeling like I wasn’t taught enough in acting school. I learned the hard way about the industry ... agents and productions exploit people and I feel like people don’t have the right information but I feel like because I have been there and I have someone who has 46 years of experience that has passed it down to me, I can also pass it down.”
Nothando recently got to showcase her talent on Moja Love's comedy series Housemaids, Nothando played a feisty intelligent girl from Zimbabwe hired as a helper named Providence which she is grateful for.
“It’s so unreal being a part of that production. It has opened so many doors for me. I’m getting more auditions now, and a lot of production houses are asking to see me. Whereas before it was very quiet. That opportunity has taught me to find my passion which is not acting but teaching how to act.”