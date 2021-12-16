Connie Chiume​'s daughter Nothando Mabuza talks love, life & acting

Connie Chiume​'s daughter, actress Nothando Mabuza, has been working hard to carve her own path in the entertainment industry and now she's excited to finally embark on a new venture with her mother.

Nothando, along with Connie Chiume, Melanin Goddess Productions and the city of Ekurhuleni have partnered to host acting masterclasses, and the actress says this is a mother-daughter project long in the making.

“I’m very excited about what my mom and I are going to do, we’re coming with so many workshops, events and projects. The American embassy is coming through for us as well so there’s going to be a lot of collaborations between SA and USA.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time. I’ve always told myself that I’m not going to work with my mom until I get to a point where I’m almost at her level because I don’t want people to think that she is the one that pulled me in. I had to establish myself as a brand first,” she told TshisaLIVE.