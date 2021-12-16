OPINION | Does resorting to silly, fake PR stunts speak to how good an artist you are?

I almost gagged when I heard one of the managers on radio proudly proclaim, “all publicity is good publicity”. Yeah, uhm, no. Perhaps that was the case in the 90s, when all celebrities had was the Sunday papers and tabloids to keep them “relevant” or topical.

Today, in the age of social media — an age of real, meaningful engagements with your fans and the people who buy your music and love your personality — the notion of “all publicity is good publicity” is simply not true.

There is really no middleman any more. So when you lie, you blatantly lie to your fans. And when you lie to the same fans who are always ready to create a hashtag and fight for your dignity (as they did when Makhadzi recently cried wolf), it will surely backfire.

Perhaps I'm a bit too sensitive as a person, but I know that I have never been able to appreciate any offering from the female artist who scammed us into thinking a celebrity couple tied the knot for her music video popularity's sake.

I also won't just jump onto any offering that comes from the presenter-turned-rapper who had the whole country thinking she crashed her car and died, meanwhile she was alive and well, just securing her influencer bag.

It will take a miracle for me to spend my hard-earned money on anything they have to offer.

For me, stupid stunts lose fans, and that doesn't seem worth it to me. Why would you risk losing people who have shown you — by supporting your talent — that you have their backing?

Look, there are people whose talent the country still doubts, who may have to work harder to get our attention. For a Skolopad or Big Xhosa it is really almost OK for them to go the extra mile in the PR stunts.