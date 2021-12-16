Smitten! 5 things Mzansi loves about DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’ love

Among the many celebrity couples, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have become one of Mzansi's favourites.

Here are some of the things we like about the two love birds:

SUPPORT EACH OTHER

DJ Zinhle has been hard at work building her empire. This year, we saw the DJ launch Era by DJ Zinhle stores in Johannesburg, Durban and Midrand, and as she continues to expand her businesses, Murdah Bongz has been right beside her celebrating every milestone.

“You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud,” Bongz wrote, penning a note to DJ Zinhle.