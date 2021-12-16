Smitten! 5 things Mzansi loves about DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’ love
Among the many celebrity couples, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have become one of Mzansi's favourites.
Here are some of the things we like about the two love birds:
SUPPORT EACH OTHER
DJ Zinhle has been hard at work building her empire. This year, we saw the DJ launch Era by DJ Zinhle stores in Johannesburg, Durban and Midrand, and as she continues to expand her businesses, Murdah Bongz has been right beside her celebrating every milestone.
“You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud,” Bongz wrote, penning a note to DJ Zinhle.
WORKING TOGETHER
With the couple both being in the music industry, they are often booked together or travel to gigs together.
TWINNING
Just as the saying goes, couples who slay to together stay together, and while it is public knowledge DJ Zinhle enjoys donning her man's clothes at times, we mostly live for the moments we spot them wearing matchy-matchy outfits.
PUBLICLY GUSHING OVER EACH OTHER
There have been many times the two stars have openly expressed their love for one another on social media, but the one that certainly takes the cup is when Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt message on Instagram speaking of DJ Zinhle's beauty and love.
“Ufana nenkanyezi yokusa, ikhwezi. Njengemisebe ekseni ebusika obubandayo. MaJiyane omuhle onothando. Nhliziyo yam (She is like the morning star. Like the rays of the axis in the cold winter. Beautiful and loving MaJiyane. My heart).” he wrote.
PRESENT PARENTS
While Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle might have hectic schedules, it's great to see how they both make sure they spend ample time with their daughter Asante and Kairo.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.