TshisaLIVE

Smitten! 5 things Mzansi loves about DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’ love

16 December 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have us gushing over their relationship.
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have us gushing over their relationship.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

Among the many celebrity couples, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have become one of Mzansi's favourites.

Here are some of the things we like about the two love birds:

SUPPORT EACH OTHER 

DJ Zinhle has been hard at work building her empire. This year, we saw the DJ launch Era by DJ Zinhle stores in Johannesburg, Durban and Midrand, and as she continues to expand her businesses, Murdah Bongz has been right beside her celebrating every milestone.

“You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud,” Bongz wrote, penning a note to DJ Zinhle.

WORKING TOGETHER 

With the couple both being in the music industry, they are often booked together or travel to gigs together.

TWINNING

Just as the saying goes, couples who slay to together stay together, and while it is public knowledge  DJ Zinhle enjoys donning her man's clothes at times, we mostly live for the moments we spot them wearing matchy-matchy outfits. 

PUBLICLY GUSHING OVER EACH OTHER 

There have been many times the two stars have openly expressed their love for one another on social media, but the one that certainly takes the cup is when Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt message on Instagram speaking of DJ Zinhle's beauty and love.

Ufana nenkanyezi yokusa, ikhwezi. Njengemisebe ekseni ebusika obubandayo. MaJiyane omuhle onothando. Nhliziyo yam (She is like the morning star. Like the rays of the axis in the cold winter. Beautiful and loving MaJiyane. My heart).” he wrote.

PRESENT PARENTS 

While Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle might have hectic schedules, it's great to see how they both make sure they spend ample time with their daughter Asante and Kairo.

WATCH | DJ Oskido gives SA first look at DJ Zinhle's adorable baby Asante

LOL! Fans think DJ Zinhle will "fine" Oskido another 200k for sharing baby Asante's face!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Zinhle explains why Murdah Bongz got ‘the best girlfriend’ in her

"You can doubt me on a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I've found my match who is also amazing, I'm hectic."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante

This video is so cute... it will probably make your day!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party TshisaLIVE
  3. She said 'Yes'! — Yonda Thomas and his partner are engaged TshisaLIVE
  4. Double win for Makhadzi as 'Ghanama' goes platinum & 'Kokovah' sneaker is ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating