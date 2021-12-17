TshisaLIVE

Four times MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' stopped traffic on the TL this year

17 December 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
A look at the many times Podcast and Chill got tongues wagging in 2021.
Image: Instagram/ MacG™

MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill with Sol Phenduka and The Ghost Lady has been shaking things up in the entertainment industry, from sharing controversial opinions, commenting on hot topics to even having Mzansi’s A-listers spill the tea.

It is no wonder that it has become one of SA’s biggest podcasts.

At this year’s VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards, MacG bagged the Podcaster of the Year award for their trailblazing strides.

“MacG is the voice behind the Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast and has sat down with some of the most influential stars in SA. His network podcast has gone on to open opportunities for other podcasters to shine their light. A recent interview with an SA actor reached 1-million views on his podcast YouTube page,” the VN award organisers wrote, explaining why Podcast and Chill was worth being nominated.

Here are some of the most memorable times the podcast stopped traffic on social media:

Natasha Thahane

Actress Natasha Thahane caused a social media uproar when she revealed that she received R1m in funds from the government for her studies at the New York Film Academy after reaching out to politician Baleka Mbete. 

“I asked Mam’ Baleka (Mbete) and was like, ‘Mama, I need to go back to school. I’ve been accepted ... I don’t know what I’m going to do, can I have funds? Please arrange something for me.’ She managed to speak to the department of arts & culture and they were able to help me,” she said on the podcast.

Natasha has since released an official statement on her social platforms clearing the air, saying that she did not receive funds from the former deputy president.

“She did not make any calls on my behalf and did not send any emails on my behalf and I apologise for diluting the entire scenario because I made it seem like I had a personal relationship with her.”

Amapiano vocalist Boohle 

Amapiano star Boohle quickly shot to stardom after she collaborated with Cassper Nyovest on their chart-topping single Siyathandana and after her episode on the podcast when she equated the rapper's contribution to the song, to zero.

“This is so disappointing and I've watched it a few times. I won't even explain anything about how this song was written but I got sooo much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I've met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more.” Cassper Nyovest responded to the video.

Boohle has not commented on the matter but has since had many of her fans rallying behind her in support.

Celeste Ntuli 

Unlike the many controversial episodes on the podcast, comedian Celest Ntuli's episode got her on the top trending list for all the right reasons, with Twitter users giving her props for sharing gems on the show.

Jub Jub 

The last episode of Podcast and Chill for 2021 featured a much-anticipated interview with hip hop artist and TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and the promo video alone had tongues wagging when he made shocking allegations about his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son Kelly Khumalo.

