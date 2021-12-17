Four times MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' stopped traffic on the TL this year

MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill with Sol Phenduka and The Ghost Lady has been shaking things up in the entertainment industry, from sharing controversial opinions, commenting on hot topics to even having Mzansi’s A-listers spill the tea.

It is no wonder that it has become one of SA’s biggest podcasts.

At this year’s VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards, MacG bagged the Podcaster of the Year award for their trailblazing strides.

“MacG is the voice behind the Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast and has sat down with some of the most influential stars in SA. His network podcast has gone on to open opportunities for other podcasters to shine their light. A recent interview with an SA actor reached 1-million views on his podcast YouTube page,” the VN award organisers wrote, explaining why Podcast and Chill was worth being nominated.

Here are some of the most memorable times the podcast stopped traffic on social media:

Natasha Thahane

Actress Natasha Thahane caused a social media uproar when she revealed that she received R1m in funds from the government for her studies at the New York Film Academy after reaching out to politician Baleka Mbete.

“I asked Mam’ Baleka (Mbete) and was like, ‘Mama, I need to go back to school. I’ve been accepted ... I don’t know what I’m going to do, can I have funds? Please arrange something for me.’ She managed to speak to the department of arts & culture and they were able to help me,” she said on the podcast.

Natasha has since released an official statement on her social platforms clearing the air, saying that she did not receive funds from the former deputy president.

“She did not make any calls on my behalf and did not send any emails on my behalf and I apologise for diluting the entire scenario because I made it seem like I had a personal relationship with her.”