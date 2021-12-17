'I’m so freaking happy'- Zoleka Mandela is preggers!
17 December 2021 - 08:35
Congratulations are in order for activist and author Zoleka Mandela after she revealed she is pregnant with her sixth child.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zoleka posted a picture of her daughter kissing her baby bump.
“Dear Diary, so I thought I had food poisoning. Turns out I was pregnant with my sixth child. New hashtag loading. #42YrOldMotherOf6 but for now, #41YrOldMotherOf6,” she wrote.
The elated mother-to-be has started sharing parts of her motherhood journey.
"I’m so freaking happy," she wrote in another post.
Zoleka lost her infant son, Zenawe, in 2011. Her daughter Zenani died at the age of 13 in a car accident in 2010. She also has a son and two daughters.
