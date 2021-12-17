TshisaLIVE

'I’m so freaking happy'- Zoleka Mandela is preggers!

17 December 2021 - 08:35 By Joy Mphande
Zoleka Mandela reveals she's pregnant.
Zoleka Mandela reveals she's pregnant.
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela

Congratulations are in order for activist and author Zoleka Mandela after she revealed she is pregnant with her sixth child. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zoleka posted a picture of her daughter kissing her baby bump.

“Dear Diary, so I thought I had food poisoning. Turns out I was pregnant with my sixth child. New hashtag loading. #42YrOldMotherOf6 but for now, #41YrOldMotherOf6,” she wrote.

The elated mother-to-be has started sharing parts of her motherhood journey. 

"I’m so freaking happy," she wrote in another post.

Zoleka lost her infant son, Zenawe, in 2011. Her daughter Zenani died at the age of 13 in a car accident in 2010. She also has a son and two daughters.

'I just want to feel normal again' -Zoleka Mandela on anxiety and depression struggles

"I just want to feel normal again without the emotional heaviness of failure," Zoleka said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Zoleka Mandela is smitten with her Xhosa king: 'Just date me forever'

In a lengthy post, Zoleka said her bae is genuine and he never makes her feel like she needs to change anything about herself, plus they have a lot ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Zoleka Mandela gets real about her grief: 'I’m dealing with a whole lot, so tired of crying'

"I have days when I can’t even get out of bed, where I can’t shower/bath or handle anything that involves my phone/laptop or people."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | A look inside actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s lush birthday luncheon TshisaLIVE
  3. Amanda du-Pont, Masechaba Khumalo blue tick Mama Jackie’s letters of demand TshisaLIVE
  4. Rapper Emtee goes on a Twitter rant over MacG paying his staff bonuses TshisaLIVE
  5. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating