‘I’m still very single’ — Enhle on claims she’s back with Black Coffee

Enhle Mbali has set the record straight on rumours that she has rekindled her romance with estranged husband DJ Black Coffee.

Rumours have been swirling on social media that they got back together after she filed for divorce in 2019.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG alluded to the couple being back together.

"Look what happened to Enhle and Black Coffee. She came out saying GBV, he's not paying electricity, now they back together," MacG said.

Enhle took to her Instagram stories to say is single.

"I'm still very single . Hot back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone's getting paid to lie," she wrote.