Veteran actor Siphiwe Mtshali talks venturing into music and fatherhood

You might remember Siphiwe Mtshali for his stint as a presenter on YoTV and Jam Alley, or for his transition into acting with various roles in big local productions, and he's since expanded his career as a producer and director and is set to launch his music career soon.

Since leaving BET's Isono earlier this year when his character Bones was axed, Siphiwe says he's been focusing on creating new work.

“It's been quite rough, but what I have decided to do is instead of looking for work, I decided to create work through the production company that I own,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I've been in the game for 27 years, but because people still see me as that young YoTV boy I don't think they put me in the legend box yet, so I need to do more.”

He's working on two productions which he hopes to have a channel interested in soon, while working alongside wife Charmaine Mtshali, who presents and produces the shows with him.

“I work with my wife because she's my boss, she's manager, my best buddy, my girl. It's been 14 years now being together. We're very passionate about the projects that we do and professional, sometimes heads to clash, we wear different hats together, but we enjoy working together.”