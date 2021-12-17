WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party
Rapper Cassper Nyovest reckons the country can close now.
He has had the time of his life, and to seal the year he shut it down with an epic birthday party.
While he was grooving the night away at his shindig, an international artist made sure his day was extra special.
Grammy-nominated DJ Black Coffee spun the decks at the soiree, which was also the private launch of his alcohol brand Billiato.
Cassper shared on his Instagram stories that the liquor is sold out at the selected stores in which it was available and admitted he “underestimated the demand”.
His industry friends came dressed to the nines to the invite-only all-white party held at the rapper's mansion. He decorated his house with a huge Billiato design splashed across his roof.
The 31-year old has been serving opulence from all directions, this week adding a McLaren to his expensive car collection.
The dealership where Cass bought the car sells McClarens from R3m to R6.8m.
