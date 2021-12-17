'We must get rid of those who feel entitled' - five times celebs took aim at government this year
Celebs were not exempt from the crises that ravaged Mzansi in 2021, from load-shedding to lockdown restrictions and unemployment, and made their voices heard this year.
Celebs, including musicians Amanda Black, Lvovo Derrango, Kelly Khumalo and Thandiswa Mazwai, took to social media to weigh in on the conversations getting tongues wagging and didn't spare those in power from their wrath.
Here are just some of the celebs who got the TL in meltdown mode with their comments this year.
AMANDA BLACK
In June, the Amazulu star claimed the county was still battling Covid-19 because of corruption.
Amanda also questioned the deployment of the defence force (SANDF) to help healthcare professionals in Gauteng amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, asking who it was for.
A month later she reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the extension of alert level 4 lockdown, saying we “deserve better as a people”.
“I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring any more. That was the last time I watch an address. I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter, OK?! Don't forget to vote.
LVOVO DERRANGO
Lvovo has often been outspoken on the government's response to social crises and lockdowns, telling Ramaphosa and other members of government in June that the economy needs to reopen.
“Can we stop blaming gatherings and all this? Just put more effort into vaccines. We just want to go back to work,” said Lvovo.
KELLY KHUMALO
In July, Kelly took aim at the “oldies” in government, calling for people to vote them out if we want to see change.
Kelly said the government and Ramaphosa, whom she called “cupcake”, feel entitled and have proven several times their disregard for public service.
She alleged that if they are not removed from power, corruption will continue to thrive.
“I think it's time we get rid of those ones who are in power because they feel entitled, they don't understand the meaning of service. It's not about them, it's about people. They will keep taking this money because they feel 'we fought for freedom therefore these people owe us'.
“We must get rid of everyone who feels entitled, but this will not be handed to us,” she said in a video.
PEARL THUSI
Actress Pearl Thusi slammed the ANC in October, claiming that if it were to win the local government elections it would say a lot about the state of the country at the moment.
“I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option,” she wrote.
She also weighed in on the ongoing load-shedding crisis, claiming she was looking to go off the grid.
THANDISWA MAZWAI
In January, actress Thandiswa Mazwai criticised the government for not doing enough to support local artists struggling under the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions.
Thandiswa applauded European countries for helping certain SA jazz musicians with Covid-19 relief funds, funding she and her band only received once in SA.
“Imagine another government doing for us what home [SA] should do, instead of looting.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.