'We must get rid of those who feel entitled' - five times celebs took aim at government this year

Celebs were not exempt from the crises that ravaged Mzansi in 2021, from load-shedding to lockdown restrictions and unemployment, and made their voices heard this year.

Celebs, including musicians Amanda Black, Lvovo Derrango, Kelly Khumalo and Thandiswa Mazwai, took to social media to weigh in on the conversations getting tongues wagging and didn't spare those in power from their wrath.

Here are just some of the celebs who got the TL in meltdown mode with their comments this year.

AMANDA BLACK

In June, the Amazulu star claimed the county was still battling Covid-19 because of corruption.

Amanda also questioned the deployment of the defence force (SANDF) to help healthcare professionals in Gauteng amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, asking who it was for.

A month later she reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the extension of alert level 4 lockdown, saying we “deserve better as a people”.

“I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring any more. That was the last time I watch an address. I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter, OK?! Don't forget to vote.