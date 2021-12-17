TshisaLIVE

'We must get rid of those who feel entitled' - five times celebs took aim at government this year

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 December 2021 - 06:00
Pearl Thusi was among those who slammed the government amid crises this year.
Pearl Thusi was among those who slammed the government amid crises this year.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Celebs were not exempt from the crises that ravaged Mzansi in 2021, from load-shedding to lockdown restrictions and unemployment, and made their voices heard this year.

Celebs, including musicians Amanda Black, Lvovo Derrango, Kelly Khumalo and Thandiswa Mazwai, took to social media to weigh in on the conversations getting tongues wagging and didn't spare those in power from their wrath.

Here are just some of the celebs who got the TL in meltdown mode with their comments this year.

AMANDA BLACK

In June, the Amazulu star claimed the county was still battling Covid-19 because of corruption.

Amanda also questioned the deployment of the defence force (SANDF) to help healthcare professionals in Gauteng amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, asking who it was for. 

A month later she reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the extension of alert level 4 lockdown, saying we “deserve better as a people”.

“I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring any more. That was the last time I watch an address. I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter, OK?! Don't forget to vote.

'He can't fake caring any more' - Amanda Black slams Ramaphosa’s address, rubbishes tribalism claims

"I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring anymore," claimed Amanda.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

LVOVO DERRANGO

Lvovo has often been outspoken on the government's response to social crises and lockdowns, telling Ramaphosa and other members of government in June that the economy needs to reopen.

“Can we stop blaming gatherings and all this? Just put more effort into vaccines. We just want to go back to work,” said Lvovo.

KELLY KHUMALO

In July, Kelly took aim at the “oldies” in government, calling for people to vote them out if we want to see change.

Kelly said the government and Ramaphosa, whom she called “cupcake”, feel entitled and have proven several times their disregard for public service.

She alleged that if they are not removed from power, corruption will continue to thrive.

“I think it's time we get rid of those ones who are in power because they feel entitled, they don't understand the meaning of service. It's not about them, it's about people. They will keep taking this money because they feel 'we fought for freedom therefore these people owe us'.

“We must get rid of everyone who feels entitled, but this will not be handed to us,” she said in a video.

'Government oldies must step down' - Kelly Khumalo takes aim at those in power

Kelly said if citizens don't use their votes to remove those in power, corruption will continue to thrive.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

PEARL THUSI

Actress Pearl Thusi slammed the ANC in October, claiming that if it were to win the local government elections it would say a lot about the state of the country at the moment. 

“I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option,” she wrote.

She also weighed in on the ongoing load-shedding crisis, claiming she was looking to go off the grid.

Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation'

"We all wish the ANC chose to do better. We don't hate the ANC - we hate how they blatantly disrespect citizens," Pearl wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

THANDISWA MAZWAI

In January, actress Thandiswa Mazwai criticised the government for not doing enough to support local artists struggling under the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Thandiswa applauded European countries for helping certain SA jazz musicians with Covid-19 relief funds, funding she and her band only received once in SA.

“Imagine another government doing for us what home [SA] should do, instead of looting.”

Thandiswa Mazwai: 'Imagine another government doing for us what home should do, instead of looting'

Thandiswa shared her concerns about South African musicians and artists during the lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | A look inside actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s lush birthday luncheon TshisaLIVE
  3. Amanda du-Pont, Masechaba Khumalo blue tick Mama Jackie’s letters of demand TshisaLIVE
  4. Rapper Emtee goes on a Twitter rant over MacG paying his staff bonuses TshisaLIVE
  5. Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating