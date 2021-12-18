Gosh! Can you believe tweeps still drags Anele Mdoda over Kelly Rowland?

Anele Mdoda has had to accept that every time Kelly Rowland's name pops up on the timeline, despite it being a whole two years later, she still gets dragged on Twitter each time the Coffee singer posts something.

Two years ago, Anele made the mistake of stating that she felt the former Destiny's Child member was only pretty when she was made up, and that Beyoncé was prettier than the American singer.

This year, during an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, Anele clarified that she had no personal issues with Kelly, but she was not willing to retract her statement.

“I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly, I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé. There are many people you'd think are not prettier than the other one ... for years Michelle was called the ugly one in Destiny's Child, no-one batted eyelids,” she said.

That didn't save her from being dragged though, here's a recap: