Gosh! Can you believe tweeps still drags Anele Mdoda over Kelly Rowland?
Anele Mdoda has had to accept that every time Kelly Rowland's name pops up on the timeline, despite it being a whole two years later, she still gets dragged on Twitter each time the Coffee singer posts something.
Two years ago, Anele made the mistake of stating that she felt the former Destiny's Child member was only pretty when she was made up, and that Beyoncé was prettier than the American singer.
This year, during an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, Anele clarified that she had no personal issues with Kelly, but she was not willing to retract her statement.
“I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly, I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé. There are many people you'd think are not prettier than the other one ... for years Michelle was called the ugly one in Destiny's Child, no-one batted eyelids,” she said.
That didn't save her from being dragged though, here's a recap:
Matching Swimwear
In September this year, fans on social media were convinced that Kelly was taking a jab at Anele when she posed in the same yellow swimsuit that Anele wore during her holiday trip to the Maldives.
Maybe if Anele apologizes for the shade she threw at Kelly, we can all move on🤷 https://t.co/kYNM2wsCwP— Joyce's Son🌈❤️🇿🇦 (@I_Am_Bonisile) September 16, 2021
Green blazer dresses more than just a coincidence?
After Anele posted a picture of herself wearing a green suit-styled dress, Kelly shared a picture of herself wearing an olive dress, and because it looked similar, fans were convinced the American star could have been taking a swipe at Anele.
I'm gonna say this again, Kelly Rowland knows what she's doing. pic.twitter.com/MuTBduzjGV— 𝙈 𝙄 𝙕 𝘼 𝙍 (@mizar) October 20, 2021
Kelly Rowland's birthday
When Kelly celebrated her 40th birthday on February 11 this year, trolls were quick to drag Anele's name in when wishing her a happy birthday, and rallied behind the American star, saying she looked beautiful.
I hope she has a long day because wow, Anele o sele Shem. https://t.co/KoRtvDRkw7— Maneuza (@TheeNeoK) February 12, 2021
Any post really...
If Kelly posts something on social media, rest assured it will be followed up with a comment about Anele by a local Twitter user, and we've seen that happen on countless occasions.
Anele Mdoda was very wrong, Kelly Rowland is beautiful https://t.co/1w0x38sLs0— Son of Elizabeth (@Erickmabunda) September 10, 2021
