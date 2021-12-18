#Graduations2021 | Celebs who finally graduated in 2021 against all odds
From diplomas, Master's and undergraduate degrees, whether in due course or delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, our celebrities got to celebrate reaching academic milestones this year.
Though they might have the fame and be relatively successful, some of our celebrities took it upon themselves to further their studies for the betterment of their careers and expanding their horizons.
Here’ a look at some of the celebrities who graduated in 2021.
Millicent Mashile
Media personality Millicent Mashile bagged her BA Honours in motion picture medium from Africa Film Drama Art (Afda) in April this year.
“What a journey it has been. I’m grateful to God for his faithfulness in my life. It doesn’t matter how long it takes or when it happens, God’s timing is always perfect,” she wrote.
Cedric Fourie
Actor Cedric Fourie completed his postgraduate diploma in management practice at the University of Cape Town (UCT) this year, saying that he returned to school to help him expand his business endeavours.
“This qualification has enabled me to add more value to the organisations I work for and with. I conduct myself better as a professional and apply practical solutions to organisational issues and needs,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Mapaseka Mokwele
Radio personality Mapaseka Mokwele finished her Master's in early 2020 but did not want to settle for the virtual graduation that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. She got to don her graduation gown and finally stride across the stage.
“Finished this master’s late 2019/[or] early 2020. Enter Covid-19. Chose not to graduate virtually because I wanted to walk across that stage. I worked hard for this and wanted to celebrate fully!” she recalled.
Shudufhadzo Musida
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida obtained an honours degree from Wits University and was grateful for the opportunity to interview the vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi.
“After my virtual graduation today, I had an interview opportunity with VC Prof Zeblon Vilakazi and of course I went in my grad attire. This pandemic has led to trying times and uncertainty for everyone. To all students who had to persevere even in the least ideal times ... phambili. Congratulations to the class of 2020,” she wrote.