Thokozani! 5 celebs who proudly accepted their ancestral calling in 2021

More and more SA celebrities have embraced walking in the footsteps of their forefathers.

Though it's been said that it's not an easy journey and some run away from it for years, these celebs who have accepted their ancestral calling have shared their spiritual journeys publicly.

Here are a few Mzansi celebs who have walked their spiritual journey of becoming healers.

Tall A**s Mo (Mahambahlega)

After six months of his spiritual journey the former comedian was welcomed back in his and Mome's home. Mome took to Instagram and shared that they tried to run away from the calling for years. Mome said people should not get it twisted. They pray to God and speak to their ancestors, but they don't impose their beliefs on people.