Honey TV's 'Pastors’ Wives' returns for season 2 — without Innocent Sadiki

HONEY TV's reality show Pastors’ Wives is back for a second season on January 13 next year.

The success of the first season left viewers wanting more after the show hit TV screens in early 2021, with a consistent social media trend and high ratings.

The show features the wives of prominent pastors from across the continent who are infamous for “less than Christian-like” behaviour.

Notable moments include the controversial exotic dancer party hosted by Phume Khethang and Innocent Sadiki, and the epic showdown between Nandipha Mlombi and Anietie Ezeimo.

This season we witness a few layers peeled off the wives. They defy the odds, they’re determined to live their lives and go against social expectations. Adeola Costa Ayo, Anietie Ezeimo, Phume Khethang and Nandipha Mlombi from the original cast are set to return for the new season, sans Innocent Sadiki from the first season.

“The new additions to the cast bring a stir to the settled waters. The OG’s suffer a fall out from an innocent situation that needed to be handled better, but since it’s Pastors’ Wives, they keep it real with calling out nonsense,” said series director Valentino Mathibela.

Three new cast members are set to join the show. One of SA’s most popular faces in gospel, Noluvo Duna, joins as a new addition. Self-proclaimed “glamour girl and globetrotter” Judy Renoto will join the cast. Judy and her husband have been married for 22 years and run Trinity Life International Ministries in Gauteng.

Tshidi Motlhose — a production company director and wife of pastor Ananius Tebogo Motlhose joins the cast and remarks that “the fact that my life is being exposed to the public will have a huge impact. Let’s see how it goes.”