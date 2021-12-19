New Mzansi celebrity couples who broke the internet in 2021

Even though mjolo has evidently shown Mzansi celebs flames this year, others were lucky enough to find new love or proud enough to flaunt love that was previously hidden from their fans.

Here a few new relationships that hogged headlines from celebville this year.

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

After pictures of actress Natasha and soccer star Lorch on vacation went viral on social media the couple's relationship quickly became a public affair.

Natasha confirmed during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill that though she preferred not to speak much about her relationship, she was happily in love.

“I'm very happy. I'm treated well. thank you babe ... we see each other past our professions. It's just human, I've connected with his soul,” she said.