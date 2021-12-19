New Mzansi celebrity couples who broke the internet in 2021
SA never espeded it...
Even though mjolo has evidently shown Mzansi celebs flames this year, others were lucky enough to find new love or proud enough to flaunt love that was previously hidden from their fans.
Here a few new relationships that hogged headlines from celebville this year.
Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch
After pictures of actress Natasha and soccer star Lorch on vacation went viral on social media the couple's relationship quickly became a public affair.
Natasha confirmed during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill that though she preferred not to speak much about her relationship, she was happily in love.
“I'm very happy. I'm treated well. thank you babe ... we see each other past our professions. It's just human, I've connected with his soul,” she said.
Makhadzi and Master KG
While Limpopo-born stars Makhadzi and Master KG announced that they ended their long-term relationship in 2020, the two artists quickly sparked rumours of them rekindling their relationship in November after a video of Makhadzi 'lap dancing' on Master KG during their live studio session went viral on social media.
They have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours so far, but fans are crossing fingers with the hope that they are back together.
Vele Makhadzi le Master KG are back together 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/79GoI5bmcv— Theodosia (@Princessincrown) November 11, 2021
Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni
Mr and Mrs Mthombeni broke the internet earlier this year when they revealed that they tied the knot six months after getting together and continue to publicly express their love for each other on social media.
“Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me,” Musa said in a Twitter post.
Faith Nketsi and her beau
Faith Nketsi had many tweeps gushing over her relationship when she revealed that her boyfriend — whose identity remains private — bought her a Range Rover for their anniversary.
Imagine receiving a range rover for i anniversary yomjolo. Bo Faith Nketsi are living pic.twitter.com/xbEpuKi1hp— Balondiwe🌸 (@Londi__we) September 22, 2021
