‘I hate how people project their stereotypes on me’ —Buhle Samuels clears the air on diva rumours
Actress Buhle Samuels is tired of people always referring to her as a diva when she is merely standing her ground.
Taking to social media recently, the star said she generally keeps quite about a lot of things, but this time she had to clear the air.
Her tweets come after entertainment commentator Phil Mphela claimed the actress was fired from eTV's Imbewu: The Seed.
She played the character Zandile who brought commotion into the Bhengu family when the character was introduced.
Buhle rubbished the claims and urged him to verify facts before reporting stories.
The actress opened up about her departures from Muvhango and Imbewu: The Seed, stating she left the shows for the lack of growth of the characters she played and she was not fired.
She has dispelled the rumours she was difficult to work with.
"I was also 'fired' from my last job! A job I left because I felt I needed growth and didn’t feel it was possible in that environment. Next thing I’m labeled hard to work with, 'a diva'. I have never been that person. People in any production I have worked with can attest to this."
I keep quiet about so much,I hate how people project their stereotypes on me.I read things and I’m just like oh wow really! Really?! It irks me.— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) December 17, 2021
I was also “fired” from my last job! A job I left because I felt I needed growth and didn’t feel it was possible in that environment. Next thing I’m labeled hard to work with “a diva”— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) December 17, 2021
I have never been that person people in any production I have worked with can attest to this!
Hi Phil— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) December 17, 2021
1. I was not fired
2. Would be nice if you verified such stories that paint one as “fired”
3. The truth, I declined the offer. I didn’t want to play a gold digger again. I’d like to challenge myself production knew that but still wrote a gold digger role.
