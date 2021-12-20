TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | How Ayanda Borotho ignited meaningful GBV conversations through ‘Nqobile’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 December 2021 - 06:00
Actress and author Ayanda Borotho spoke about her year and her biggest project.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

Through sharing her personal story or evolution, actress and author of Unbecoming To Become Ayanda Borotho has helped many women, young and old, to redefine themselves, and in 2021 she continued with her passion of tackling important issues.

In addition to her book and several talks and motivational speeches, she often posts on social media. Ayanda ventured into the world of TV as more than an actress, this time donning the executive producer hat.

Ayanda and her team helped tell the story of gender-based violence (GBV) and other female-related topics in their drama series Nqobile.

Listen to the podcast where the full conversation unfolds here:

Nqobile is her first gig behind the camera as executive producer and while she's learning on the job, she's also aiming to make a mark and do justice to the story of not only Nqobile but every woman in SA, Africa and the world.

Outspoken and passionate about women and living in a society committed to being better, Ayanda said the drama was God's way of enlarging the platform from which she can express her purpose.

“The idea was not birthed as in the concept itself has always been around. Nqobile was birthed. This is purpose for me. If you see the things I write and post about you understand this is an extension of who I am and what I advocate for.

“This is an extension of my purpose and bringing light, solutions, introspection and challenging society to think about and see these things in a different way. All God has done is give us a bigger and different platform to do it on.”

Ayanda said the responsibility of telling the story in such a way that it was clear and relatable, with enough entertainment value to grip an audience, was important to her and her team.

Speaking about taking care of herself as she continues to make trailblazing moves, Ayanda said learning to listen to her body and mind became her greatest weapon.

“When my body was crying for help, I was able to say 'actually I can't do this. Let me go away'. I went home, emakhaya (in the rural areas). I didn't even go to my mother's house, I went to my grandmother's house. I went away for about two weeks and I was good.

“I am conscious of the decisions in the moment. I do what I want to do in that moment. I am processing my decisions to help me manage my emotions.”

“It has become easier to admit t need help. I'm realising people are available to help to help but we (women) don't call on them,” she said.

