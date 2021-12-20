TshisaLIVE

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is over broke rumours

‘This shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I’m doing is’

20 December 2021 - 09:33 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Cassper Nyovest said the rumours were sparked by people who can't fathom his success.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest said the rumours were sparked by people who can't fathom his success.
Image: Twitter/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest sometimes has to fan off the heat from reports he is broke.

Cassper shut down the internet last week when he posted a video of him riding off with a McLaren worth more than R3m ahead of his birthday bash.

Nota Baloyi suggested Cassper did not buy the pricey whip, labelling him “an unpaid car influencer” and claiming it was an ambassadorship.

The rumour spread on social media, and Cassper stepped in to laugh off the claims.

"Rumour also has it that I'm broke, I'm falling off, I don't own my house which I keep breaking and extending. I keep reading sh**t I didn't even know about myself. If anything, this shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I'm doing is. They think it's impossible! Crazy."

In one of his tweets the rapper asked a follower if they would call him a Rolex ambassador because he was always wearing the watch and gifting it to his loved ones. 

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party

"I can't believe I have an international superstar playing in my backyard on my birthday."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest buys Frank Muller timepiece in honour of fav footballer

"I bought a Frank Muller because Christiano Ronaldo wears a Frank Muller."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper celebrates booze move: 'Entrepreneurship is not for the impatient'

"Starting a business isn't easy, running it is even worse."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Here’s how Cassper celebrated his Artist of the Decade SA Hip Hop Award

"Y'all know I deserved that award. I did my thing."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thokozani! 5 celebs who proudly accepted their ancestral calling in 2021 TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party TshisaLIVE
  3. Tears and 'Gwede's suit'- Mzansi shocked by Andile Mpisane's 'engagement' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Sneziey Msomi’s traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. New Mzansi celebrity couples who broke the internet in 2021 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating