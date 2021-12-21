MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims

It's been a few days since Andile Mpisane shocked the nation by getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend. Now his mother, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, has moved to clear the air on a few things.

Andile's engagement to Tamia Louw raised questions about his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Sithelo Shozi, with some saying he had kicked her to the curb.

MaMkhize took to Instagram on Monday morning to set the record straight about the proposal and other speculation involving her family.

She said it was not her place to give details; instead she would protect her family.

“I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me two beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me.”

The businesswoman slammed rumours that Shozi had been kicked out of her apartment and her children taken away from her.

She also responded to claims it was an arranged marriage, organised by her.

“As a mother it is my job to guide and support my son's decisions. And I would like it to [be] known that I will never choose for him. I’ve lived my life and learnt my lessons! I will never take away the opportunity for him to live his own life and learn his lessons along the way.”

She said she did not want to ruin this moment because it was the happiest time in her life and she wished her children well.