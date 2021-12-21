The year the Kardashians ended & everything that happened since!

After 20 successful seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, September 8 2021 marked the end the iconic reality show.

However, since that fateful announcement of the end, new romances have been sparked, and pregnancies, business ventures, cheating scandals and divorces have since erupted.

Their fans have been itching to get a front-row seat to it all.

Here's what has happened in the life of the Kardashians since they announced the end of their reign as reality TV stars: