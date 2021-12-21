The year the Kardashians ended & everything that happened since!
After 20 successful seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, September 8 2021 marked the end the iconic reality show.
However, since that fateful announcement of the end, new romances have been sparked, and pregnancies, business ventures, cheating scandals and divorces have since erupted.
Their fans have been itching to get a front-row seat to it all.
Here's what has happened in the life of the Kardashians since they announced the end of their reign as reality TV stars:
Kim Kardashian supposedly gets a new man
Since news of Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, speculation has been circulating on social media that she's already moved on with comedian Pete Davidson after they were spotted on numerous occasions holding hands in public.
Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021
+ Neither could hide their beaming smiles as they took a stroll near her Kris Jenner's mansion where they have been staying together
READ MORE: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/0t9U9JdkA9
Kylie Jenner pregnant again
Kylie broke the internet when she announced her second pregnancy with Travis Scott sharing video clips of their doctor's visits with their daughter Stormi and announcing the news to Kris Jenner.
Kourtney Kardashian got engaged
Kourtney Kardashian has undoubtedly moved on from Scott Disick as she and musician Travis Barker took their love to the next level in October this year when they got engaged.
Travis had a dreamy proposal set up at the beach with dozens of rose bouquets forming a heart, and fans supposedly set to get a glimpse of the proposal in a Hulu series.
“Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.” a production source recently told Us Weekly
Kendall Jenner is still in her bag!
Kendall Jenner is one celebrity that seldom has drama surrounding her, and with her successful 818 Tequila launch, her model career thriving and her being listed among GQ's most stylish women of 2022, Kendall is clearly in her bag.
Khloe Kardashian is still making headlines thanks to her baby daddy
While Khloe's on-and-off relationship with basketball star Tristan Thompson has made headlines for his cheating scandals and their daughter True is clearly growing up fast right before our eyes on social media, the reality TV star told Cosmopolitan UK that now that they've finished filming she has more times of wanting to be off camera.
“There are definitely times that I don't give an a***e about anything. Then I have times where I struggle and I can't drown out the noise ... it's a vicious cycle, there are definitely times when we're like, 'just get these cameras out of our faces!” Khloe said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.