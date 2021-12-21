Year Wrap: A look at Khanyi Mbau's 2021 with 'Dubai bae' Kudzai Mushonga

Media personality Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean businessman lover Kudzai Mushonga's relationship has come into focus a lot in 2021, hogging headlines for entertaining and sometimes nerve-racking reasons.

Khanyi and Kudzai's love was wrapped in controversy from the get-go. While they sure have been “tested and tried” this year, the pair are still going strong, all the way in Dubai.

Here's a look at the their 2021 timeline.

A 'controversial' love

While it isn't exactly clear when Khanyi and Kudzai met or started dating, it was only six months ago that the pair were romantically linked. This after they started posting snaps of each other on Instagram.

Their relationship was quickly mired in controversy when it emerged that the Zimbabwean millionaire was a fugitive.

TshisaLIVE's Zimbabwean correspondent connected Kudzai to the country's “rich gangs” and the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a road accident with three other people when his Rolls-Royce Wraith hit a tree.

Kudzai was also said to be on the Zimbabwean police's wanted list.