LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry

In May, a proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage sparked a major debate.

The department of home affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act. One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow women to be married to more than one man at the same time.

One of the most shocking reactions came from popular polygamist Musa Mseleku who was flat-out against the idea. As a polygamist, fans of his polygamy-themed reality show and other people expected him to support the proposal since he was “essentially doing the same thing”.

However, Musa would not be swayed to support the proposal or the mere idea of polyandry being recognised in law.

Musa joined the TshisaLIVE podcast to elaborate on his opinion that making polyandry legal in SA goes against who we are as spiritual beings, attacks marriage and is in essence an insult to existing African traditions, cultures and practices such as polygamy.

“I have said I view this [the proposal to legalise polyandry] as a direct attack on the institution of marriage as a whole. I stand by that.”

Listen to the full podcast below: