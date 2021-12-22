POLL | Will Cassper deliver a knock out in tonight’s fight?

Tonight is the night rapper Cassper Nyovest and podcaster Slik Talk slug it out in the ring, and fans have weighed in on who will win.

Cassper has been looking for a competitor since his fierce rival AKA pulled out of the fight and Prince Kaybee turned down the chance to replace him.

He finally found an opponent in Slik Talk, and the fight will be broadcast tonight on YouTube.

“So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least dude had the b**s to back up his words, unlike all the guys who ran their mouth and then ran away.

“I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but I am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout,” Cassper said of the bout.