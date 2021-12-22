WATCH LIVE | Cassper Nyovest fights Slik Talk

After years of trying to find an opponent to fight in the ring, rapper Cassper Nyovest will on Thursday square up with podcaster Slik Talk.

The fight, which starts at 9pm, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Cassper has been looking for a competitor since fierce rival AKA pulled out of the fight and Prince Kaybee turned down the chance to replace him.

He finally found an opponent in Slik Talk, who rose to fame for throwing shade at celebs.

“So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with, but at least dude had the b**s to back up his words, unlike all the guys who ran their mouth and then ran away.

“I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight, but I am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout,” Cassper said of the bout.

Cass offered Slik R100k to fight him and another R100k if he knocks him out.

WHAT IS CASSPER SAYING AHEAD OF THE FIGHT?

Cassper said he is fighting not only for himself, but for all those who have been cyberbullied.

“Today is the day I get to knock someone out for talking s**t on the internet. I can't f**ng wait to meet you in the ring Slik Talk. This hiding you getting isn't only for you. Ima f**k you up on behalf of all the keyboard warriors and you cyber bullies.”

He claimed Slik may not even show up.