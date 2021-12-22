'Welcome to the world, princess': Halala! K Naomi is a mommy

TV presenter K Naomi's precious cargo has finally landed and mommy couldn't be happier.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared an adorable snap of her holding hands with her bundle of joy, baby Ama.

Filled with so much gratitude only a mommy to a newborn can feel, she wrote about the experience in that “guys, pinch me now” tone.

“Thank you God for my beautiful and healthy baby. Thank you Mr P for my beautiful blessing. My heart in human form, so blessed and grateful for Baby P, little Ama. Guys, I’m a mommy now. Lol.”

The star has taken Mzansi along on her pregnancy journey ever since she shared a video of her engagement to her fiancé.

This has been a very beautiful year in her life, which she has dubbed #GodThing.